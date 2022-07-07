Uttar Pradesh MLA Pallavi Patel Hospitalised After She Collapses At Home

Pallavi Patel belongs to the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) party.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Pallavi Patel was hospitalized after she fell unconscious at her home in Lucknow and was injured.

The MLA is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital. According to a hospital statement, Pallavi Patel's health suddenly deteriorated Tuesday night and she fainted.

According to her family, she felt dizzy and suddenly collapsed yesterday, suffering injuries to her head. Doctors say she suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Pallavi Patel, 41, won the Uttar Pradesh election earlier this year from the Sirathu constituency, defeating BJP veteran and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maura.

She belongs to the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) party and is the sister of Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

On learning of her hospitalisation, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya tweeted, "We have received news about popular MLA Pallavi Patel ji from Sirathu in Kaushambi district. I pray to God for her speedy recovery."

Earlier this week, Ms Patel was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader OP Rajbhar during a protest.

Ms Patel had accused her estranged sister, Anupriya Patel, of cancelling permission to celebrate the anniversary of their father Sonelal Patel, a popular OBC (Other Backward Class) leader in UP.