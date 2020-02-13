Chaos In UP Assembly, Opposition Leaders Carry Cylinders On Their Back

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen in visuals watching the din in the UP assembly.

Opposition MLAs held up placards and shouted slogans in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on the first day of the budget session on Thursday, also interrupting the Governor's speech over the citizenship law CAA, law and order, jobs and rising prices of LPG or cooking gas.

As soon as Governor Anandiben Patel rose to make her speech, MLAs, mostly those of the Samajwadi Party wearing crimson caps, marched to the centre of the house and protested, some sitting down. Many of them held up placards targeting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which have caused nationwide protests with critics and activists alleging they are tools to target Muslims.

Some MLAs carried LPG or cooking gas cylinders on their back.

The Samajwadi and Congress MLAs continued their protest outside the assembly. Some Congress MLAs were seen distributing tomatoes to rickshaw pullers as they protested against high prices.

UP's annual budget, the BJP government's fourth, will be presented on Tuesday.

Opposition members have decided to step up protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also corner the government on the jobs crisis and rising prices.