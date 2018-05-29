UP Police Officer Asked Staff To Get His Gun From Car, Shot Himself The Uttar Pradesh police are investigating why the anti-terrorist squad officer Rajesh Sahni may have shot himself. No suicide note has been found

A senior police officer of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) shot himself with his gun at his office in Lucknow today. Rajesh Sahni, a decorated officer, was on leave but had gone to his office today. His colleagues are stunned at the apparent suicide.A 1992-batch Provincial Police Services officer, Rajesh Sahni used his official weapon to shoot himself on his temple at 12.45 pm, said senior police officer Anand Kumar.On reaching his office, he reportedly asked his staff to fetch his pistol from his car. He later allegedly shot himself.The police are investigating why the officer may have shot himself. No suicide note has been found.UP Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh tweeted expressing grief and wrote: "He was one of the most promising officer of UP police. The reasons of his suicide are still being ascertained." Mr Sahni was an Additional Superintendent of Police rank official. He was credited with solving several high-profile cases including a terror unit in Kanpur in which an ISIS-inspired terrorist was shot dead last year. He also played a role in catching a Pakistani spy in Uttarakhand.Earlier this month, Himanshu Roy, one of the most best-known officers in Mumbai police, shot himself at home . He had cancer and had been on long medical leave. It was speculated that he was depressed over his illness and his transfer from the anti-terror squad to an insignificant role in charge of police housing.