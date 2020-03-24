UP Announces Complete Lockdown In COVID-19 Battle

So far Yogi Adityanath had announced partial lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.

The country's largest and most populous state state, Uttar Pradesh, today announced a complete lockdown, joining in the battle against coronavirus which has affected more than 480 people in the country. UP was one of the three states which had partial lockdown yesterday, along with Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The complete lockdown will come into effcet from tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 33 cases of coronavirus one of whom is a foreign national.

Till last night, 30 states had announced a lockdown that covered everything except essential goods and services. Malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools sale of inessential goods were phased out by the end of last week.

Last week, amid the growing clampdown in view of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cancelled the nine-day Ram Mahotsav festivities, which was supposed to start in Ayodhya from March 25.

He had also ordered the extension of Sunday's 14-hour Janata curfew - announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's - till Monday morning.

At the time, he also announced that a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 will be given each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer "to help them meet their daily needs".

The state government, he said last week, "has taken all possible steps, as advised by the Central government, to fight the spread of coronavirus".

"The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that prevention is better than cure and we are following the same and spreading awareness about it," Yogi Adityanath had told reporters.

The Chief Minister has said the state was making preparations to combat the virus.

"We have 1,268-bed isolations wards as of now and it can be expanded if the need arises. We have also assured the availability of masks, gloves, and gowns in each district," he had said.