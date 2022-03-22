'Unwarranted Statements': Mamata Banerjee To Governor On Birbhum Violence

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's comments on the violence in Birbhum district today opened another front between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Asking the Governor to refrain from making "unwarranted statements", Ms Banerjee said, "Your statements have political overtones supporting other political parties to browbeat the Bengal government".

Mr Dhankhar had strongly condemned the violence, saying human rights have been "decimated" and rule of law has "capsized".

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, he called the incident a "horrifying violence and arson orgy" and said he has sought an urgent update on the incident from the state's Chief Secretary.