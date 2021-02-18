2 Girls, Cousins, Found Dead In UP Field, Bodies Tied Up, Third Critical

Unnao girls found dead: 6 police teams have been formed to investigate what happened

Two girls were found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao last evening, the police said today, adding that a third girl found with them is critical in hospital.

The girls, who were 16, 13 and 17 years old, had left home on Wednesday afternoon to get fodder for animals. When they did not return home by late evening, the family started a search and found the girls lying in a field, unconscious.

The girls, who were cousins, were found tied up with clothes on the field, the family claims. They were taken to the hospital where the two younger girls were declared dead. The oldest was later taken to a hospital in Kanpur.

The bodies of the two girls have been sent for autopsy. Doctors have said symptoms appeared to be that of poisoning, according to police officials.

Six police teams have been formed to investigate what happened. A dog squad was also called to the spot.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said that a large amount of foam was found at the spot where the girls were found.

The family said they had no enmity with anyone.

"We started a search after the girls didn't return home for hours and found them tied up in the field, unconscious," said the brother of one of the girls.

Another relative added that they got worried after the girls didn't return by the evening.

"We called out their names in the field but no one answered. Later we found them on our own field. We can't accuse anyone as we did not have any enmity with anyone," she said.

Police officer Kulkarni said a lot of questions would be answered once the autopsy report was out.

"We are investigating the matter and questioning people," Mr Kulkarni said.