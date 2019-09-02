Unnao Rape Victim Out Of ICU, CBI Records Statement In Road Accident Case

Unnao Rape Case: The survivor has accused expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

The CBI officials today visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi and recorded the statement of the Unnao rape victim in connection with the case of road accident, in which she and her lawyer were seriously injured, officials said. Two of the survivor's relatives died in the accident, one of whom was a witness to the rape.

The rape survivor, who was brought to AIIMS in critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, officials said. It was only after her condition improved that the agency recorded her statement, they added.

The girl has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP last month, had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor.

On July 28, the teen girl was travelling in a Swift Dzire sedan along with her aunts and her lawyer when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed them.

The statement of the girl's lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, officials said.

The CBI has been granted time till September 6 to complete its probe into the accident case.

The probe agency has assigned 20 additional officers to fast-track the car crash probe, taking the total strength of the team to 25. The CBI teams have conducted raids at 17 places across Uttar Pradesh. A team also visited Sitapur Jail, where Kuldeep Sengar was held at the time of the crash, to check visitor records; they found that over 10,000 people had visited him in the past year, including BJP parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj.

The rape survivor's family has alleged Kuldeep Sengar orchestrated the attack from inside prison. Her mother claimed the accident was meant to "eliminate" her daughter.

Three police officers accused of providing him with information regarding the teen's movements on the day have been suspended. The suspended officers were part of a security detail that did not travel with the rape survivor on the day.

