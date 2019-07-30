Unnao Rape Survivor's Uncle Gets Parole To Attend Wife's Last Rites

The rape survivor is critical after she was injured in a car crash on Sunday.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted one-day parole to Unnao rape survivor's uncle to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in a road accident on Sunday.

The Lucknow bench of the high court directed the jail superintendent and district authorities to ensure that he is taken for the cremation amid tight security.

The court directed senior registrar of the high court to communicate the copy of the order to jail and district authorities immediately for compliance.

Justice Mohammad FA Khan directed officials to bring him back to the jail by the evening after the cremation. His appeal against his conviction in a criminal case is pending in the high court.

The rape survivor's family members sat on a dharna outside the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, demanding parole to her uncle.

The Unnao rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash.

A murder case was filed against jailed BJP MLA Sengar and nine others on Monday, a day after the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the road accident.

The mother of the rape survivor had alleged that Sengar, a four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the teen allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s residence.

Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year.

