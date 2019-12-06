Unnao Rape Survivor's Uncle Alleges Threat By Accused's Family Member

The Unnao rape survivor has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi

A day after a woman was set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by five men, including two accused of raping her, her uncle has alleged that he has been threatened by the relatives of the accused.

The survivor's uncle, who lives in a rented house and runs a small shop, told reporters that a family member of the accused Shivam called him and threatened him.

"Your shop will be set on fire and will not let you live," the survivor's uncle described the caller as saying. "I am going to inform the police and demand action," he said.

When asked about the threat, senior police officer Vikrant Veer said, "Information was received in this regard that a distant relative of the victim was threatened. We are making arrangements for his security and there will be no laxity in it."

On whether the person, who received threat was the survivor's uncle or her distant relative, the police officer said, "It does not matter. We will provide him security."

The survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, is extremely critical and on ventilator, doctors attending to her said.

She suffered 90 per cent burns after five men, including two rape accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was given bail 10 days ago. The other man is on run.

All the five men involved on Thursday's attack have been arrested.