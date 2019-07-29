Unnao Rape Survivor Injured In Crash, Mother Accuses Jailed BJP Lawmaker

The Unnao rape survivor and her family met with an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

BJP Lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017, was also involved in yesterday's accident that left the girl seriously injured, her mother has said. The teen and her family had an accident yesterday in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Two family members are dead, and the teen and her lawyer are fighting for their lives.

"Sengar is involved in the accident... Sengar is in jail but his men aren't. He and his men were threatening us," her mother told reporters.

The family, residents of Unnao, around 45 km from state capital Lucknow, was on its way to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet her uncle, who is serving a life term in a separate case. In the heavy rain, their car had a head-on collision with a truck.

It later turned out that the truck had its number plate scrubbed with black paint. The security detail that the girl was meant to have, was also not accompanying her.

The police said it is prima facie an accident, but they will support the family if they want an investigation by the CBI.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.