Unnao Rape Survivor Stable, Being Monitored Round-The-Clock: Doctors

The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer is stable, doctors at a hospital in Lucknow said today. Hospital authorities however said that they had no information whether the teen was being airlifted to Delhi.

Speaking with news agency Press Trust of India, the doctor in-charge said, "The rape survivor's condition is stable, but still she is on ventilator support."

A CT scan was conducted on the rape survivor, and there was no sign of any head injury. A team of doctors are monitoring her round-the-clock, the hospital said in a statement.

The doctor in-charge further said that "The injured advocate was removed from the ventilator for some time yesterday, and on Thursday. During this period, his condition was stable. He was later put on the ventilator again."

When asked, if there was any plan to shift the teen outside the state for treatment, the doctor said he had no information in this regard at the moment.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and her lawyer were travelling, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing two of the teen's aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation, charged 10 people for murder. This included BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao teen when she was a minor in 2017.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday also filed a murder case against Kuldeep Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

With the opposition accusing the ruling BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled Kuldeep Sengar from the party today.

Amid nationwide uproar over the rape and subsequent accident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today that the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a powerful and resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard.

Her remarks come after a girl student in Barabanki asked a senior police officer yesterday, if she would face the same fate as the Unnao rape survivor.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "If some resourceful person does anything wrong then will our voices against him be heard. This is the question posed to the Uttar Pradesh government by a girl student from Barabanki at a girls awareness rally."

"This question is on the minds of all girls and women in UP. BJP must answer," she said.

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor were suspended today on charges of dereliction of duty following the road accident, police said. The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, MP Verma.

Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration after he requested for it.



