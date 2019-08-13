Got Death Threat From Kuldeep Sengar: Lawyer Of Unnao Survivor's Mother

Kuldeep Sengar allegedly gestured towards the lawyer by dragging his fingers across his throat (File)

The counsel of the Unnao rape survivor's mother on Tuesday alleged before a Delhi court that he had received a death threat from expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, one of the accused in the case.

The complaint was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who sought a response from the CBI on the matter.

Advocate Dharmendra Mishra claimed that Sengar gestured towards him in the court premises by dragging his fingers across his throat and thus threatened to eliminate him.

In his complaint, Mr Mishra said Sengar repeated the gesture twice during court proceedings.

He further alleged that earlier he was also threatened by Sengar's brother and co-accused in the case, Atul Singh Sengar, but he didn't pay heed.

Mr Mishra also sought the CCTV footage of the court premises.

