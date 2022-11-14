UP College Student Dies After Rape, Accused Says He Took Energy Pill: Cops

Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a college student in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao who died from excessive bleeding from her private parts.

According to the police, the man, Raj Gautam, raped her when she was alone at home.

During investigation, the man claimed to have taken a performance enhancing pill before the act. Despite the victim's protest, he continued to rape her till she fainted and started bleeding from her private parts, police said. Seeing this, Gautam got scared and ran away leaving her bleeding.

Later, her younger sister returned home to find the victim unconscious on the bed. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said. The post-mortem confirmed rape.

The victim's father had earlier alleged the involvement of a neighbour and a 65-year-old woman. However, based on the victim's mobile phone data, Gautam was arrested.

"Gautam confessed that after knowing that the victim was alone, he went to her house and raped her which caused severe bleeding from her private parts. On seeing this, Gautam fled the spot," Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar told news agency PTI.