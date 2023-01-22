Unmarried Couple Die By Apparent Suicide In UP

Police said that further investigation is underway. (Representational)

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in a village here on Sunday, police said The incident happened in Darapur village in Laharpur area here, they said.

Ankur and Kanti, in their 20s, took the extreme step as their relationship was not approved by their families, Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur Rajeev Dikshit said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

