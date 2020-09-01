Unlock4: Government Likely To Issue SOPs For Metro Trains

Unlock4: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is likely to issue SOPs for Metro services

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for running of Metro trains allowed under the 'Unlock4', an official said. Durga Shanker Mishra, a secretary in the ministry held a meeting with all managing directors of Metro rail corporations on Tuesday to finalise the SOPs. Metro trains will be allowed to run in a graded manner.

"We heard the suggestions of Metro managing directors, which will be considered. A draft of SOPs has been prepared and it will be discussed with the Union Home Ministry. In consultation with the home ministry, the SOPs will be finalised," the official said, adding that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once trains start running.

Metro passengers will be encouraged to follow anti-COVID-19 measures and fines will be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

There are 17 Metro corporations in the country. Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the ministry, the corporations can issue their own, keeping in mind local requirements, the official said.

The home ministry had issued Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which Metro trains would be allowed to resume from September 7.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would resume services in a calibrated manner. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision and said he was "glad" that the Metro would resume operations in a phased manner.