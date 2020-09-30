Cinemas Allowed To Re-Open With Limited Seating: Full Unlock 5 Guidelines

Cinema halls, multiplexes, exhibition halls and entertainment parks will be allowed to re-open

Schools and colleges will be allowed to reopen from October 15, the Centre said today, announcing the next phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. The final call, however, has been left to the states and the institutions involved. Online classes will also be allowed parallelly, the Centre has said.

The government has also said cinema halls, multiplexes, exhibition halls and entertainment parks will be allowed to re-open but with restriction on numbers.

Here are the government's full guidelines on Unlock5:

MHA Order Dt. 30.9.2020 on ... by NDTV