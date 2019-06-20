Unlike Nehru, Indira, Gandhis No Longer Do Yoga, So Out Of Power: Ramdev

Ramdev claimed Congress is out of power as heirs of the Nehru-Gandhi family did not honour yoga

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi did yoga regularly, but their heirs did not continue that tradition, claimed yoga guru Ramdev, adding that the reason power has eluded them is because they don't do yoga.

Those who do yoga regularly are "directly blessed by god", Ramdev said.

Ramdev, who will be attending an International Yoga Day event in Maharashtra's Nanded on June 21, was talking to reporters ahead of the event.

He went on to say that while former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi regularly did yoga at home, PM Modi is the first prime minister who performs yoga with and among the people. He even credited PM Modi for bringing yoga into the lives of all central ministers, chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs of the BJP.

"This has given gaurav (prestige) to the ancient Indian practice," he said.

Ramdev however, criticised the subsequent generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family after Indira Gandhi for not continuing with yoga. "Subsequent generations perhaps did not honour the tradition of yoga and hence political power has eluded them," he said in Hindi.

"Anyone who performs yoga regularly is directly blessed by god," he claimed.

"Yoga is our big legacy. Everybody accepts that yoga is our rashtra dharma", he said, adding that "It goes beyond politics, caste, faith and religions".

Ramdev also expressed confidence that "big work" will be done on issues such as Article 370 and triple talaq under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have confidence that under the leadership of Modi ji and Amit Shah, big work will be done on Article 370, 35A (which give special privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir), one nation one law, one nation one election, and triple talaq; because those who are yogis think well of everyone," Ramdev added.

