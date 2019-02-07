University Student Leaders To March In Delhi Demanding Jobs, More Funds

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has also pledged support to the Young India Adhikar March today.

Student leaders and union members from different universities will take part in a march from the Red Fort to Parliament Street in Delhi today to demand educational and employment opportunities from the government.

Some of the demands include filling up of all government vacancies, creation of more government jobs, stopping the policy of fund cuts and seat cuts and spending 10 per cent of the country's GDP on education.

Various leaders from opposition parties are expected to address the gathering in Parliament Street.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel pledged support to the march and tweeted, "I am going to Young India Adhikar March. 24 lakhs govt. Posts lying vacant. Crores of youth on streets unemployed. From SSC to Railway From Bank to UPSC Their voices unite on 7th Feb, Young India Adhikar March Let's support and be part of the student-youth unity! #7FebDilliChalo."

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have said they will boycott the march since the demands do not include tracing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in October 2016.