United People's Party Liberal-Led Alliance Clears Bodo Council Floor Test

The UPPL-BJP-GSP combine on Thursday won the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) floor test -- which was held in accordance with directives of the Gauhati High Court.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) secured 22 votes in the 40-member council, while the opposition Bodoland Peoples'' Front (BPF) bagged 16 votes, a senior official said.

Speaker Katiram Bodo did not cast his vote, while UPPL chief Promod Bodo emerged victorious from two seats, he said.

The Gauhati High Court had on Tuesday directed the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine, which had been sworn in to the council on December 15, to prove their majority within four days.

The court issued the order after taking into cognisance a writ petition filed by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary -- who had headed the autonomous council for three terms -- challenging the invitation to the combine to take oath without giving an opportunity to his outfit, which emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, to prove its strength.

In the recently held BTC polls, the UPPL won 12 seats while BJP secured nine and the GSP one.

Subsequently, however, Sajal Kumar Sinha, the only Congress member who won the elections, and BPF's Reura Narzary joined the BJP, taking its strength to 11.

The BJP ditched the BPF, its alliance partner in the state government, and joined hands with the UPPL and GSP to form the fourth BTC.

The UPPL chief took oath as the chief executive member (CEM) of the autonomous body.

Elections to the council, earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls were held in two phases earlier in December.