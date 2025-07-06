Himanta Sarma Launches 'Bodoland Speaks' To Promote Peace In Region

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action', an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under Bodoland Happiness Mission to promote peace in the region. At the programme, he announced that all government notifications will be translated into Bodo language in all 13 districts where people of the community reside.

Mr Sarma also conferred Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who contributed immensely to the enrichment of folk cultures in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). "BTR comprises around 26 ethnic groups. After a prolonged period of unrest, Bodoland, under the leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, is now experiencing an unprecedented phase of peace. Our goal should be to transform this peace into a foundation for development and opportunity. The Bodoland Happiness Mission is a commendable initiative in that direction," he said.

He said the 'Bodoland Happiness Mission' is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years. Speaking of the time before the tripartite peace accord was signed between the Assam government, Centre and National Democratic Front of Bodoland, Mr Sarma said, "People spent their time in fear. As a result, people indulged in agitation to protect themselves. However, changing the dynamics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 ushered in an era of peace and tranquillity," he said.

The Chief Minister also launched BTR Communication Bridge, A Practical Resource of 1001 words and 1001 sentences in 18 languages of the region, Transforming Bodoland' a journey of change in BTR, Lookin' Within: My Reflections authored by CEM BTC Pramod Boro and Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission (2024-25). The Bodoland Engaged Ethnography Initiative and Bodoland Migrant Women Livelihood Support programme were also launched.

Mr Boro reflected on the region's transformation since the accord, which brought peace to the region after years of violence and turmoil since 1968. "Following the peace agreement in 2020, we embraced a new beginning. On February 7, 2020, the Prime Minister visited Bodoland and made a heartfelt appeal to permanently end violence. Since then, we have not looked back. Our focus has shifted toward peace, development, and inclusive growth," he said.