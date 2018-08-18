UN Following Kerala Floods 'Closely', Says Received No Request For Help

The centre and states have announced financial aid to flood-battered Kerala.

United Nations secretary-general chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala.

Kerala is witnessing the worst floods in over a century. About 80 dams have overflowed and more than 300 people have been killed. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

"Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson, told reporters here yesterday.

When asked if the UN had extended help to India, he said the world body had not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid.

"As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team - I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today - they're following closely and they're in touch with partners on the ground," he said.

Ketto, one of India's biggest crowdfunding sites, has launched a campaign for the affected. Please click here for details on how you can help.

