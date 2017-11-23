EPS-OPS Win AIADMK Party Symbol, Dhinakaran Loses His Case: Sources

In a setback to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, the faction of Tamil Nadu's ruling party that has sidelined her has won the two-leaves symbol and the Election Commission's stamp of approval, according to sources.The party symbol has been restored to the unified AIADMK under Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, sources say. That group has reportedly been deemed the "original AIADMK".Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran had fought hard for the symbol and also control of the party, which has been wracked by a feud since the death of its former chief J Jayalalithaa.Sources say the poll body has rejected TTV Dhinakaran's claim saying he "doesn't enjoy support in the party."