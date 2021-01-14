'Union Minister Shripad Naik Is Conscious, Recovering': Top Health Official

Shripad Naik received injuries while his wife Vijaya died when their car met with accident. (FILE)

Union Minister Shripad Naik, admitted in a Goa hospital after he met with an accident, is conscious and recovering and has been taken off the ventilator, a top health official said on Wednesday evening.

In a medical bulletin, Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Dean of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where Mr Naik has been admitted, said a team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was of the view that there was no need to shift him to Delhi.

In the morning, AIIMS doctors extubated Naik (removed the tube inserted to assist him in breathing) and he was put on High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC), Dr Bandekar said.

Mr Naik's Blood Pressure, pulse, urinary and blood parameters were normal, he was taking oral fluids and responding to all oral commands, the Dean said.

The AIIMS team was continuously monitoring Mr Naik's progress along with GMCH doctors, he said.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that Mr Naik was recovering and there was no need to shift him to New Delhi for further treatment.

The AIIMS team led by Dr S Rajeshwari was "happy with the line of treatment" , Mr Sawant said.

Mr Naik, the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, is conscious and speaking, he said.

"He spoke to me in the morning. We are giving him the best treatment at the GMCH," Mr Sawant said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the GMCH on Tuesday, had said that if required, Mr Naik will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment.

The AIIMS team arrived in Goa on Tuesday evening and visited Mr Naik at the government-run GMCH located in Porvorim.

Talking to reporters late Tuesday night at the GMCH, one of the members from the AIIMS team said, "We are satisfied with his breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters. We have seen him and given advice to take him off the ventilator tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Mr Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district while he was returning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

Dr Bandekar had said on Tuesday that when Naik was brought to the GMCH, he was critical and four major surgeries were performed on him.

Dr Bandekar had also said that Naik will continue to be in the hospital for another 10 to 15 days, and it will take at least three to four months for him to recuperate completely.

