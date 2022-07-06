BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Resigns As Minister Amid Vice President Buzz

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met PM Modi and JP Nadda this morning. (File)

The BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi quit as Union Minister today amid buzz that he may be his party's choice for Vice President of India.

Mr Naqvi's Rajya Sabha term ends tomorrow, and the BJP did not name him for another term during recent elections.

There are signs that the 64-year-old former BJP spokesperson is being primed for a bigger post.

Mr Naqvi began the day with a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and another with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before handing in his papers.

Mr Naqvi and Rajnath Singh are the only two ministers who were also in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led-BJP government.

The ruling party has been discussing a representative of a minority community for the second-highest constitutional post, especially at a time the BJP is facing an unprecedented backlash over the Prophet Muhammad comments by suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

M Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10.

July 19 is the last date for nominations for Vice President. The elections will be held on August 6.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, former Union Minister Najma Heptulla and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are also in the running, reports say.

The BJP has named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its presidential candidate.

The party has enough numbers to have its candidates elected to the two posts.