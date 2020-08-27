Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Krishan Pal Gurjar has tested positive for coronavirus.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The MoS confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and urged his close contacts to undergo COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure.

"Taking the health issues seriously, I got the corona test done, which has been reported positive. Treatment will now go on consultation with doctors. Everyone who has come in contact with me in the past, please take this seriously and get your corona test done," he tweeted in Hindi.

With 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative count has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.