'Malayalis Have DNA Problem': KJ Alphons Over Remark On Nambi Narayanan

"This attitude has to change," KJ Alphons said referring to people in Kerala. (File)

Union Minister KJ Alphons,on Sunday in an apparent reference to former State Police Chief TP Senkumar's remark on ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan said "Malayalis have a DNA problem".

"Malayalis have a characteristic of seeing things in a poor light, whenever another Malayalee achieves something. Malayalis have a DNA problem of backstabbing," Mr Alphons said while interacting with the media in Kochi.

Mr Senkumar on Saturday called former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan a "below average scientist". "Ask any ISRO scientist who is still working there about his contribution," Mr Senkumar added. His remark came a day after the Centre announced Padma Bhushan for Mr Narayanan in the Republic Day honours list.

"This attitude has to change, but do not know why this habit is so common among Malayalis. Malayalis should be happy that a fellow Malayali has been recognised, but no Malayali likes to see another Malayali achieve anything," added Mr Alphons.