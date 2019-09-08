India Reached Moon While Pakistan Stuck Exporting Donkeys: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said Pakistan's denial of airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was a bad decision

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has slammed Pakistan over its actions in the past few days and said that the neighbouring country should better look after its own economy rather than worrying about India's successes and failures.

"We both got independence together and they separated after fighting with us. They should not worry about the success or failure of our Chandrayaan-2 mission, we have reached the moon but they are still stuck with exporting donkeys," Mr Singh said.

He said that the denial of airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight by Pakistan was a very bad decision and it would earn them further ridicule from the international community.

"This is a very hurtful behaviour by the neighbouring country, it is symbolic of their mean behaviour. They went to the United Nations with the differences they had with us over the Kashmir issue and were sent back empty-handed. Nothing good will come out of this move for them," he said.

Mr Singh said if Pakistan wants to compete with us, they should compete in fields like technology and overall development. "If you want to compete with India, compete in the field of technological advancement. Fight to end poverty, hunger and other factors which will send a message that they are trying to improve their status. For them picking a fight with us would be like creating a Frankenstein monster situation," Mr Singh said.

