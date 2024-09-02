Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Car Challaned In Bihar For Overspeeding

File photo

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has been issued a challan for overspeeding in Bihar. An e-challan was issued after Mr Paswan's vehicle was reportedly found overspeeding through the newly installed e-detection system at a toll plaza in Bihar.

According to reports, Mr Paswan was traveling on a national highway from Hajipur to Champaran.

According to officials, the Bihar Transport Department and traffic police have issued over 16,700 e-challans worth Rs 9.49 crore in a week through an e-detection system installed in 13 toll plazas in the state for violation of Motor Vehicle Act.

The e-detection system checks vehicles and also automatically issues e-challan in the absence of required documents.

Out of 16,755 e-challans issued by the authorities, 9,676 belonged to vehicles registered in other states while 7,079 e-challans were issued to vehicles registered in Bihar in a week from August 7 to 15, officials said.