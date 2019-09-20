'Shall Rehabilitate You Mentally': Babul Supriyo, Assaulted In Jadavpur University

Those who manhandled Babul Supriyo at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday will be rehabilitated "mentally", the Union Minister tweeted today as a number of BJP leaders condemned the incident and attacked the Mamata Banerjee government.

"...don't worry, you shall not be treated in the manner you treated me," Ms Supriyo tweeted, along with photos and videos.

Babul Supriyo, 48, was pushed, manhandled and his shirt was torn when he went to Jadavpur University on Thursday for an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students' organisation linked to the BJP. He was seen videos being attacked, pushed around and his shirt open as he struggles against an aggressive crowd. He is practically carried by the mob. "They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," Mr Supriyo had said.

The BJP MP from West Bengal's Asansol was brought out of the campus by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who drove to the spot. The Trinamool Congress accused the Governor of making political statements after his called the incident "very serious reflection on the law and order of the state...".

"We shall rehabilitate you 'mentally' so that you & your hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students (sic)," Mr Supriya wrote, in a series of tweets.

We shall rehabilitate you 'mentally' so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footages available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then. (2/2) @BJP4Bengal@BJYM@ABVPVoice#JadavpurUniversitypic.twitter.com/tDXEZfRVt3 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 20, 2019

The Minister of State for Environment said those who were involved in his assault would be "found out" soon.

He also pointed out to a man pulling him by his hair and asked what action will be taken by the Trinamool Congress government. Ms Supriyo is one of the fiercest critics of the Mamata Banerjee government. The singer-turned-politician had defeated former actor Moon Moon Sen of the Trinamool Congress.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb were among the BJP leaders who blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left for Thursday's incident.

