Watch: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Dances With Villagers In Odisha

Minister Ashwini Vaishnav (third from left) also posed for pictures with the villagers.

Railways and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was seen dancing with residents of a village in Odisha on Friday as part of the BJP's 20,000-km Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

The minister was passing through Payakut village of Rayagada district when he saw some children dressed in traditional attires waving at him, a note from his office said.

He stopped and danced with them and other locals and posed for pictures for a while.

On Thursday, the minister had surprised passengers on a night train from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada when he went around from coach to the next, taking feedback on train services and cleanliness.

In pictures and videos posted on social media, the minister can be seen talking to a passenger in Odia.

In one of the videos, he asked passengers where he works and if the train was clean. The passenger replies that the train is clean and the minister pats him on the shoulder.

In another video, he is seen talking to some more passengers. He was heard telling the passengers, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Odisha a Railway Minister for the first time." He also said that the Prime Minister has a vision and he will get all the basic work done.

Reviewed various Railways projects in Odisha while en route to Rayagada on an overnight train journey. pic.twitter.com/ckgb6wpOtC — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 19, 2021

Mr Vaishnav is on a four-day visit to his home state of Odisha as part of BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatra - a week-long programme to introduce the new ministers to the public.

A former IAS officer, the 51-year-old was given charge of the ministries of railways, communications, electronics and information technology last month.