Union Minister Anant Geete's Car Meets Accident, Security Officer Injured

Union Minister Anant Geete escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said. His personal security officer (PSO) sustained injuries.The incident occurred at 12.30pm near Pali village when a speeding motorcycle came in front of the minister's convoy and the pilot vehicle applied brakes. Mr Geete's car which was just behind the pilot vehicle hit it. Another car hit the minister's vehicle from behind, SP of Raigad, Anil Paraskar told PTI.The minister's PSO sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital, he said, adding, after the incident, the Union minister halted at a nearby state guest house and later departed for his scheduled events.Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry into it, an official from the DGP's office said.Mr Geete is the Union minister for heavy industries and public sector enterprises and was travelling from Khopoli to Pali.