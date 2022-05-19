Minister Ajay Mishra's Nephew Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him: Police

Some passersby took him to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. (Representational)

A nephew of Union minister Ajay Mishra died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Khambhar Kheda village under Kotwali police station limit of ​​the district, they said.

Achin Mishra alias Sonu (41), a resident of Banveerpur village of Tikonia police station area, is the son of the Union minister's elder brother, police said.

He was going to Lakhimpur in the evening when a tree branch fell on him during a storm, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.

The minister was in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 last year, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.