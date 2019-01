Ravi Shankar Prasad will remain under medical observation for some time. (File)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

According to the AIIMS authorities, Mr Prasad, 64, arrived at AIIMS around 8 pm and was admitted in the pulmonary medicine department.

"As of now, he will remain under medical observation for some time," said an official.