Rajnath Singh Flags Off Inaugural Flight From Lucknow To Najaf

Mr Singh, added that the UDAN scheme, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread, is playing an important role in this regard.

All India | | Updated: February 14, 2019 17:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajnath Singh Flags Off Inaugural Flight From Lucknow To Najaf

The number of airports has reached 100 in the country, Mr Rajnath said.


Lucknow: 

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh Thursday flagged off the inaugural flight from Uttar Pradesh's capital city to Najaf in Iraq.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government wants remotest areas of the country to have air connectivity.

Mr Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, added that the UDAN scheme, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread, is playing an important role in this regard.

The number of airports has reached 100 in the country and the government wants to facilitate air travel for every person, he said.

Lucknow has a large number of Shia population and their demand for a direct flight to Najaf was pending for long.

Najaf is a city in Iraq, which has great religious significance, especially among Shia Muslims.

The five-and-a-half-hour flight from Lucknow to Najaf will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.

Along with facilitating passengers, the air connectivity, it is expected, will promote tourism between the two countries. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajnath SinghNajafIraq

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaXUV300MadhubalaTriumph Street TwinNaraina FireValentine DayValentine Day 2019Live TVValentine's DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesXUV300Mulayam Singh YadavDelhi WeatherWeatherGalaxy M30Oppo F11 ProRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................