Union Cabinet Headed By PM Modi To Review FDI Policy Today

The sectors, which could be considered for further relaxation of FDI, include construction and single brand retail.
According to sources, the foreign direct investment policy review in various sectors is expected to figure in today's meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The relaxation of FDI policy is aimed at providing an investor friendly climate to foreign players and in turn attract more foreign direct investment to boost economic growth and create jobs. FDI during April-September this fiscal grew by 17 per cent to $25.35 billion.