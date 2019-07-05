Union Budget Not For Common Man, Says Aam Aadmi Party

Raghav Chadha said the Budget does not address any of the major economic challenges faced by the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the Union Budget 2019-20 does not offer much to the common man or address the major economic challenges faced by the country at the moment.

Attacking the Central government in a series of tweets, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the Budget has no mention of women security.

"The Budget was a huge disappointment for senior citizens, women and the working class," he said in Hindi posts.

He said the government was mute on employment, doubling farmer's income and tax rebate for various sections.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the Budget does not address any of the major economic challenges faced by the country at the moment.

"Every budget needs to be evaluated with respect to the country's prevailing economic situation. We face four big economic challenges at the moment. Does it address any of these?

"Unemployment? No

Agricultural distress? No

Consumption slowdown? No

Private investment drought? No," he tweeted.

