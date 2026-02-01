Advertisement
Union Budget 2026: National-Level Mental Health Institutes To Be Set Up

In the Union Budget 2026, the government announced a major step to strengthen mental healthcare infrastructure, noting that India currently lacks national-level institutions dedicated exclusively to mental health. To address this gap, new national mental health institutions are proposed to be established in Ranchi and Dispur, aimed at improving specialised care, training and research in mental health across the country.

