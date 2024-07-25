DMK To Hold Budget Protests, Day After MK Stalin's 'Isolated' Message To PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo).

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK will hold statewide protests on Saturday against the 2024 Union Budget, which it has alleged discriminates against states not governed by the BJP or its allies.

The tacit reference is to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

The ruling TDP and JDU are allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and have been given special packages and projects worth several thousands of crores. This includes Rs 11,500 crore flood relief for Bihar. The DMK had also sought aid after floods in December due to Cyclone Michaung; Chief Minister MK Stalin asked for Rs 37,000 crore but has only got Rs 276 crore so far.

The TDP and JDU are among the BJP's most important allies at this time; their 28 Lok Sabha MPs go a long way to ensuring the party, which has 240 seats, is above the majority mark of 272.

The DMK has alleged the budget ensured these and other generous allotments to keep the BJP in power, while Tamil Nadu, which delivered zero seats for the saffron party for a second successive general election, has been met with "vengeance" and "step-motherly treatment".

Mr Stalin on Wednesday accused the centre of ignoring his pleas, including for funds for the second phase of a metro project in Chennai and financial assistance for flood-devastated areas.

In a strongly-worded post on X the Chief Minister said, "The election is over... now we have to think about the country. Budget 2024 will save your rule... but will not save the nation. "

"Run the government objectively... otherwise you will be isolated."

"Don't still be vindictive towards those who defeated you... you will be isolated if you govern according to your political likes and dislikes," the Tamil leader said.

The BJP has responded by saying no budget speech can mention all states.

It also pointed out that Tamil Nadu's share of funds had increased compared to that provided during the Congress-led UPA governments between 2004 and 2014. The DMK and Congress - both members of the INDIA bloc - are allies in Tamil Nadu and at the national level.

Apart from Mr Stalin, this list includes three Congress-ruled leaders - Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

Meanwhile, the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, has criticised MK Stalin for boycotting a Niti Aayog meeting of chief ministers. "He ought to have discussed (his concerns about the state's development) at the Niti Aayog meet and secured welfare schemes..." Mr Annamalai said.

"He has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu."

The DMK has defended the boycott.

"This (referring to the budget's provisions) is the attitude of the centre towards opposition-ruled states. Nothing will happen in the meeting," Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva said.

