"You Will Be Isolated If...": Amid Budget Row, MK Stalin's Message To PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi - that he will be "isolated" if he continues to target rivals rather than focus on governance.

The comments by Mr Stalin - whose DMK is part of the Congress-helmed INDIA bloc that put a major dent in the BJP's 'abki baar, 400 paar' election hopes, including handing it a second successive rout in the southern state - came as opposition leaders unload on the government and the 2024 Union Budget.

"The election is over... now we have to think about the country. Budget 2024 will save your rule... but will not save the nation. Run the government objectively... otherwise you will be isolated."

"Don't still be vindictive towards those who defeated you... you will be isolated if you govern according to your political likes and dislikes," the Tamil leader said on X (formerly Twitter).

Tamil Nadu's Beef With Budget

The 2024 Union Budget - the first of the Modi 3.0 government - was presented Tuesday, and triggered furious pushback, including claims it has ignored states ruled by non-BJP parties.

The Tamil Nadu government, for example, has said no provision has been made for infrastructure projects like the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail and similar developments in Coimbatore.

There was also no provision, the DMK has said, for funds for restoration of flood-hit areas in Chennai and southern districts; the state asked for Rs 37,000 crore but has received only Rs 276 crore so far.

There was also no mention of special projects for the state.

This has led to a perception, shared by the AIADMK, the Tamil Nadu opposition party earlier allied with the BJP - that the state is, in fact, being ignored by Prime Minister Modi's government.

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan pointed out Tamil Nadu "contributes 10 times (more tax, to the Indian economy) than Bihar... We are the biggest tax contributor."

Niti Aayog Boycott

Non-BJP states' unhappiness was underlined by four opposition chief ministers skipping Saturday's Niti Aayog meeting. Apart from Mr Stalin, this list includes three Congress-ruled leaders - Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh).

The meeting is to be chaired by Mr Modi, and the absentees are being seen as a moment of acute embarrassment for the central government.

BJP's Counter-Attack

The BJP's state boss, K Annamalai, is leading the charge.

In a detailed post on social media, Mr Annamalai slammed the Chief Minister's comments and action, including skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, as "ridiculous". He also claimed Tamil Nadu had not been mentioned in six of 10 budgets presented by the Congress-led UPA I and II governments.

"Chief Minister Stalin is trying to create an impression that no welfare schemes will be made available to states other than those named (in the Union Budget)."

"When DMK was allied with Congress for ten years, Tamil Nadu did not appear in budgets filed for six years. Will you say (in that time), centre did not provide any programs to Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

BJP's Bihar, Andhra Pradesh Packages

Ms Sitharaman's speech had listed packages for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, run by key BJP allies. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu's parties ensure the BJP is above the 272-seat majority mark.

The JDU and the TDP had each demanded special status for their states ahead of the budget. Both demands were turned down, leading to buzz one or both parties could withdraw its support.

That speculation was swiftly junked by senior leaders from each party, and has been silenced, for now, after Ms Sitharaman announced a slew of special packages for each state.

The Finance Minister, under fire over alleged favouritism, hit back strongly this morning, telling the opposition, in Parliament, "...in every budget, you don't get an opportunity to name every state..."

Pointing to Maharashtra, a state the BJP rules with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP factions, she said, "If my speech does not mention a state... does it mean Government of India schemes don't go to these states?" she asked.

