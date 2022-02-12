In Poll Pitch, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Promises Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand votes on February 14 in a single phase.

Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in the state, chief minister Pushkar S Dhami said today. As soon as the new BJP government is formed, it will form a committee to prepare a draft of UCC in the state, he told news agency ANI. This UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith, he added.

Mr Dhami claimed that the law will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the "extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state".

"The announcement I am going to make is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP government is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact is our prime duty, we are committed to this," Mr Dhami said at a press conference in Khatima, where he was campaigning.

A Uniform Civil Code for the country has been part of BJP's successive election manifestos.

In June 2016, the Law Ministry had asked the 21st law panel to examine matters in relation to uniform civil code. However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. "The matter may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said.

Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India, Mr Rijiju had said.

"In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved and it requiring an in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, a proposal to examine issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations has been forwarded to the 21st Law Commission of India," the Law Minister had said in January this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address an election rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address rallies in Uttarakhand's Khatima, Haldwani and Srinagar today.

Last month, several rebels from both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress had withdrawn their nomination as party veterans had managed to persuade them to withdraw in support of the party's official candidates ahead of polls.

As per Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Singh Shah, around 95 candidates from 70 assembly seats withdrew their names on the last date for nomination withdrawal.

"Now a total of 632 candidates on 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand will contest the election," Shah said.

Uttarakhand, where no party has managed to win back-to-back elections, votes on February 14 in a single phase. The votes will be counted on March 10.

In the last Assembly polls in 2017, the BJP won 56 seats while Congress bagged 11 seats in the 70-member house.