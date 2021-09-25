Pak Globally Recognised For Openly Supporting Terrorists: India At UN

Pakistan holds an "ignorable record" of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations, India told the world body, as it hit out at the neighbouring country over its references to Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly.

Exercising its right of reply on Imran Khan's statements at the world forum, India said that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. "Pakistan holds ignoble record of hosting largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC. Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as "martyr"," Sneha Dubey First Secretary at UNGA said.