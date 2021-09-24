Live Updates: Bilateral With Biden, Quad Summit On PM US Itinerary Today

PM Modi is on his seventh visit to the US since assuming office in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold in-person talks with the US President, a first after Joe Biden took charge in January this year. The two leaders will review "robust and multifaceted" India-US bilateral ties and will hold a discussion to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had earlier informed. Later in the day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with PM Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Covid vaccines drive, regional infrastructure, climate change and securing supply chains for the semiconductors used in computer technology will be discussed in the meeting in the White House.

While China is not officially on the agenda, the Quad will stress backing for a "free and open Indo-Pacific," news agency AFP quoted a senior US official as saying.

Earlier in the day, an editorial in Chinese state media has accused the US of working to contain China's rise and warned the Quad nations that it "would not hesitate to punish them" if they "followed the US too far in confronting China".

Earlier, PM, who is on his seventh visit to the US since assuming office in 2014, held talks with his Australian counter Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Japan's Yoshihide Suga.

Here are the updates of PM Modi's US Visit:

Sep 24, 2021 19:56 (IST) 'China Won't Care About Their Ties With US...': Chinese Media On Quad

An editorial in Chinese state media has accused the US of working to contain China's rise and warned the Quad nations that it "would not hesitate to punish them" if they "followed the US too far in confronting China".

The editorial in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral with US President Joe Biden and attend the first in-person meeting of the Quad member states - the US, Australia, India and Japan.