Watch: 'Modi' Chants Greet PM Outside New York Hotel Ahead Of UN Address

PM Modi at UN: Indian diaspora in the US constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country's population

Chants of "Modi, Modi", and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at his hotel in New York last evening ahead of his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister - having wrapped up his engagements in Washington, which included his first bilateral talks with Joe Biden, the Quad summit and meeting with top global CEOs - could be seen waving, shaking hands in acknowledgement as people queued up to see him.

"Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai," rent the air as the Prime Minister got close to the waiting supporters.

"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/CUtlNZ83JT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

"Modiji, we are proud of you," someone gave a shout-out to the Prime Minister, who last visited the US in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer for him & chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the hotel in New York.



He is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA pic.twitter.com/hafLDBSimC — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

"Take care of your health, sir," advised another.

One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's overseas visits has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings. The Indian diaspora in the US constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country's population. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, no such gathering has been planned this time.

"Bahut achha laga (It felt nice)," said yet another upon seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was accorded a similar warm welcome upon his arrival in Washington.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations''.

Last year, for the first time in the UN's 75-year history the high-level session had gone virtual as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.