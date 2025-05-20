"Unfortunate That...": Supreme Court Grants Bail To Man Arrested In Cheating Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a partially blind man arrested in a cheating case, underlining his misfortune that he had to "travel up to this court for getting bail".

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the accused was incarcerated for over seven months, and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

"The age of the appellant is 65 years, and he suffers from 50 per cent visual disability. It is very unfortunate that in such cases, the accused has to travel up to this court for getting bail," the bench said in its order on May 19.

The top court further directed the accused to be produced before the trial court within a week at the most.

"The trial court shall enlarge the appellant on bail on appropriate terms and conditions, including the condition of regularly and punctually attending the trial court on every date and cooperating with the trial court for early disposal of the case," the bench ordered.

The man was facing prosecution for offences under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) read with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the erstwhile IPC.

The offences are triable by a magistrates' court.

