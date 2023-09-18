'Unfortunate': Congress Leader On No Lok Sabha Debate On China In 3 Years

Manish Tewari said BJP shouldn't refrain from bringing even the most difficult issue to the House.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday said it was unfortunate that Lok Sabha has for the last three years not witnessed any debate on the China issue which is important from the national security point.

He also deplored any attempt to change the Constitution, saying it would be disastrous for the country.

Participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings", Mr Tewari said the ruling party should not refrain from bringing even the most difficult issue to the House.

"It is unfortunate that there has been no debate on China having an implication on our national security since September 2020," he said.

Mr Tewari said that the government should consider increasing the number of sittings of Parliament to 120-130 days.

Participating in the debate, Supriya Sule (NCP) also made a case for raising working days for Parliament.

Nama Nageswara Rao (BRS) hoped that the long-pending women's reservation bill would be introduced in the new building of Parliament.

There has been a demand from various parties to reserve one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Supporting the proposal, ST Hasan (SP) said the women's reservation bill should have a separate clause for SC/ST, OBC and Muslim women.

Raising the issue of intolerance, ST Hasan said that Mahatma Gandhi never visualised a nation divided on religious lines. The MP also made a case for strengthening the Place of Worship Act.

Chirag Paswan supported the women's reservation bill and the setting up of a National Judicial Commission.

IUML member ET Mohammed Basheer alleged that the government is trying to distort history and threaten political parties through raids.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) recalled the contribution of Guru Teg Bahadur in promoting communal harmony and said that the new Parliament building should be dedicated to the concept of 'Hind Di Chadar'.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is venerated as 'Hind Di Chadar' for defending religious freedom.

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP also demanded that the women's reservation bill should be introduced at the earliest as it would help in raising issues faced by women wrestlers and the Manipur incidents.

On agriculture, she said farmers don't need the slogan of doubling income but more substantive steps.

