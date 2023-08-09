''Unexpected Visitor'': Spectacled Cobra Spotted Slithering In Forest Office In Himachal

The spectacled cobra, or Indian cobra, is one of the most venomous snakes in India

Snakes have a notorious reputation for being sneaky. These creepy creatures are capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and showing up at unexpected places. Recently, a snake was spotted at the Paonta Forest Division office in Himachal Pradesh.

Indian forest officer, Aishwarya Raj, captured a video that showed the long snake slithering over the net door of the office. Thankfully, the snake didn't enter the room and went back to the Sal forest on its own after a while.

The officer captioned the video as, ''Unexpected visitor at Paonta Forest Division office! Went back to the Sal forests after the brief tour.''

Watch the video here:

Unexpected visitor at Paonta Forest Division office ! Went back to the Sal forests after the brief touring 🙃

.

.#himachal#forest#officepic.twitter.com/FO4GKt63AV — Aishwarya Raj , IFS (@aishwaryarajifs) August 8, 2023

Since being shared, the video has garnered a lot of views and likes. Many were curious to know what kind of a snake it was.

One user wrote, ''Can you please identify the Snake name?'' Replying to him, Mr. Raj informed that the snake was a spectacled cobra.

Another wrote, ''Was checking if u guys r working well.''

According to Britannica, the spectacled cobra, or Indian cobra, is one of the most venomous snakes in India and responsible for a significant number of snake bites. The Indian cobra is revered in Hindu mythology and culture and is often seen with snake charmers. The reptile is found throughout the Indian subcontinent—in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal as well as in Afghanistan.

It is a protected species under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act.

Indian cobras are large snakes, generally about 1 to 1.5 metres in length. They capture their prey by biting and envenomation and then wait for their victim to become paralyzed before swallowing it whole.