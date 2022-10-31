Under Fire For Losing Projects To Gujarat, Maharashtra's Big Announcement

Aaditya Thackeray had recently called Mr Shinde's government "traitor" to the state.

Under fire for losing out on several big-ticket manufacturing projects to neighbouring Gujarat, the Maharashtra government today announced that the Centre has approved a big electronics manufacturing cluster in Pune under a national policy. The project is scheduled to be completed in 32 months.

"I am extremely grateful to Hon PM @narendramodi ji as Government of India approves Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics.

This will create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra," Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝙼𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚝𝚛𝚊,

𝙲𝚑𝚎𝚌𝚔 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚘𝚞𝚝 👇🏻

I am extremely grateful to Hon PM @narendramodi ji as Government of India approves Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics.#Maharashtra#Investmentpic.twitter.com/MT2wF4QrmR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 31, 2022

"This project will target units of industrial electronics, consumer electronics, solar Photovoltaics (PV) manufacturing, E-Mobility products/components etc.," he announced.

This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon will be spread across 297.11 acre, and Rs 492.85 crore will be spent on its development, Mr Fadnavis said, adding that the Centre's contribution would be Rs 207.98.

"This EMC is targeted to attract Rs 2000 crore investment & to generate 5000 employment opportunities," he added in another tweet.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government has been under fire from the Opposition for losing projects like the over Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment from Foxconn-Vedanta on chip manufacturing and the Rs 22,000 crore aircraft manufacturing project where the Tata Group has tied up with Airbus to BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday, slamming the opposition for creating "confusion" over the project, had claimed that the deal to set up the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft project in Gujarat had been signed by the Centre in September last year, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in the state.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had recently called Mr Shinde's government "traitor" to the state for "failing to protect the state's interests". He alleged that the aircraft manufacturing project was the fourth project which has gone away from Maharashtra since the new coalition government consisting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and the BJP, came to power.

The Worli MLA said that big and small projects used to come to Maharashtra because of merit. "But today, despite having the merit, these projects are going to the other state," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also sought investments from the Tata Group in and around Nagpur, citing strengths like infrastructure, land availability and connectivity in his home state Maharashtra as two recent mega projects went to Gujarat.