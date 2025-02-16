Advertisement
Unable To Board, Passengers Vandalise 2 Maha Kumbh Train Coaches In UP

The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Sunday when Kumbh Special Train number 04255, travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj, arrived at the station.

Read Time: 2 mins
Passengers try to board a train, at the Varanasi railway station amid overcrowding.
Amethi:

Two coaches of the special train running for Maha Kumbh were vandalised by passengers at the Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station here after they were unable to board due to locked doors, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train.

However, passengers inside allegedly kept the doors locked, preventing new passengers from entering.

Angry over this, the devotees turned aggressive and broke nearly a dozen windows of two train coaches, officials said.

GRP Circle Officer Amit Singh confirmed that some people sustained minor injuries, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Lucknow, Prashant Verma, said that legal action is being taken, and those responsible for the vandalism will be identified and prosecuted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

