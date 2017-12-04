UN Acknowledges India's Effort In Fighting Pollution

As the United Nations Environment Assembly gets together for a political declaration with world leaders to "beat pollution" in Nairobi, India has been acknowledged for a shift in focus, in acknowledging the challenge of pollution that the country faces."There is a strong determination to combat pollution on behalf of Indian government, starting from PM Modi. For many years India's stand on the debate was wrong. It was on the lines that, should we develop or take care of mother Earth?" Eric Solheim, Director of United Nations Environment Programme told NDTV."Now that has changed. Now India's approach has changed to let us develop and let us also take care of mother Earth. That's a start," Eric Solheim said.Northern parts of India and especially the national capital has been under a blanket of toxic smog for weeks, which worsened with mass burning of agricultural crops in Punjab and Haryana."The government has to get farmers, stakeholders on board and decide on what has to be done. It took a while for the government to acknowledge this, but it has," Mr Solheim said.India and China together experience the maximum number of deaths due to pollution. Nine million people die a year due to the impact of pollution, according to a UN report. On Sunday, Sri Lankan cricket players in Delhi were seen struggling and wearing masks during a match, which had to be interrupted, as the air quality decreased drastically.UNEP is the highest level decision-making body on environment issues.