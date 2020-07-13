Uma Bharti Blames Rahul Gandhi's 'Jealousy' For Crisis In Congress

Uma Bharti said, "Both Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia are worthy. Both are like my nephews".

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed the Congress's current crisis in Rajasthan and the one in Madhya Pradesh on Rahul Gandhi. It is Rahul Gandhi's "jealousy" of young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot which has brought about the "destruction of the Congress", she said today. The Union minister also became the first BJP leader to extend an open invitation to Mr Pilot to join the party.

"Both Sachin and Jyotiraditya Scindia are worthy. Both are like my nephews. If Sachin comes here (in the BJP) we will be very happy," said the 61-year-old saffron-robed leader, who shared close links with Mr Scindia's family, the erstwhile royals of Gwalior.

Mr Gandhi's "jealousy" of young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot was the reason that states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are slipping out of the Congress's grasp, she said.

"Rahul Gandhi feels that if leaders like Sachin ae given a chance of advancement, no one will care about him," Ms Bharti said. "Both of them (Mr Scindia and Mr Pilot) will become leaders of the younger generation of the Congress," she added.

The Congress, which lost Madhya Pradesh to the BJP three months ago, is firefighting in Rajasthan following an open revolt by Mr Pilot. The 42 year-old, who camped out in Delhi for more than two days over the weekend, was not granted a meeting with Rahul Gandhi or his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March after Jyoriraditya Scindia, once the closest aide of Rahul Gandhi, quit the party with 22 loyalists, alleging that he was being not given enough space.